Arizona sets COVID-19 records with case, treatment increases

The Arizona Department of Transportation posts new signage along highways urging the public to wear face coverings due to the recent surge in coronavirus cases Sunday, June 21, 2020, in Phoenix. The Arizona Department of Transportation posts new signage along highways urging the public to wear face coverings due to the recent surge in coronavirus cases Sunday, June 21, 2020, in Phoenix. Photo: Ross D. Franklin, AP Photo: Ross D. Franklin, AP Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Arizona sets COVID-19 records with case, treatment increases 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona reported a new daily record of nearly 3,600 additional COVID-19 cases on Tuesday as the state continued to set records for the number of people hospitalized, in intensive care and on ventilators because of the disease.

The state Department of Health Service reported 3,591 additional COVID-19 cases, breaking the latest record reported last Friday by 345 cases. A total of nearly 7,900 additional cases were reported Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

The department said 2,136 patients were hospitalized for the new virus as of Monday, 614 were in intensive care beds and 386 were on ventilators.

Tuesday's report raised the state's total to 58,179, while 42 additional deaths reported Tuesday raised the death toll to 1,384.

Arizona has emerged as a COVID-19 hot spot since Republican Gov. Doug Ducey lifted his stay-home orders in mid-May. Last week he allowed cities and counties to require masks in public places to slow the virus' spread and many have done so.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. But for some — especially older adults and people with existing health problems — it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.