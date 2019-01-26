Arizona researcher awarded grant for Alzheimer's research

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A University of Arizona Health Sciences researcher has received a $5.9 million federal grant to study the role of gender in Alzheimer's disease and develop ways to prevent and potentially reverse the course of the neurodegenerative disorder.

Roberta Diaz Brinton, director of the Center for Innovation in Brain Science, says Alzheimer's disease can start 10 to 20 years before diagnosis and that curing the disease requires discovering the earliest events that lead to symptoms later in life.

The disease is more prevalent in women than men, and Brinton says the five-year research project's goal is to identify sex-specific mechanisms driving the diseases.

The grant was awarded by the National Institute on Aging, which is part of the National Institutes of Health.