Arizona reports COVID-19 case bulge, cites 'reporting issue'

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona on Wednesday reported its largest daily number of additional confirmed COVID-19 cases in four months but public health officials attributed the rise to an “electronic reporting issue" that lowered numbers the two previous days.

The 1,945 cases reported Wednesday constituted the largest daily increase since 2,276 were reported on March 5, at the tail end of the winter surge, according to data from the state's coronavirus dashboard. The rise follows daily case reports of 122 and 345 on Monday and Tuesday, respectively.

“The higher number of cases results from resolving an electronic reporting issue that lowered case numbers the past two days," the Department of Health Services said on Twitter.

Department spokesman Steve Elliot said in an email that the reporting system had a “bug" that prevented results from including some case reports the past two days. The problem has been fixed, he said.

Elliot also stressed that a single day's additions “do not represent a trend."

However, the surge of cases came after a gradual increase in new daily reported cases statewide, a trend reported across the country due to the fast-spreading delta variant, lagging vaccination rates and Fourth of July gatherings.

Arizona's seven-day average of daily new cases rose over the past two weeks from 510 on June 28 to 571 on Monday, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

Meanwhile, virus-related hospitalizations have inched upward, with 669 COVID-19 patients occupying hospital beds as of Tuesday. Virus hospitalizations in Arizona have generally ranged between 500 and 600 in the past two months, according to the state's dashboard.

Arizona also reported 21 deaths, officials said Wednesday. The state has had 903,851 cases and 18,076 deaths since the pandemic began.

—-

The summary of this story has been corrected to reflect that the Department of Health Services said the problem has been fixed.