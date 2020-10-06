Arizona reports 864 additional COVID-19 cases, 6 more deaths

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Department of Health Services on Tuesday reported 864 additional known COVID-19 cases and six additional deaths, increasing the state's totals to 221,934 cases and 5,713 deaths.

Meanwhile, Johns Hopkins University data analyzed by The Associated Press showed decreases in seven-day rolling averages in Arizona of daily new cases and daily deaths.

The average of daily new cases went from 789 on Sept. 21 to 509 on Monday while the average of daily deaths dropped from 22 to 12.

The number of infections is thought to be far higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.

Most people experience mild or moderate symptoms with the coronavirus, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.