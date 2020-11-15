Arizona reports 2,383 new COVID-19 cases and 2 more deaths

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona health officials on Sunday reported 2,383 new COVID-19 cases and two additional deaths.

It marked the first time in three days that the state has had less than 3,000 new cases after recording 3,015 cases Friday and 3,476 Saturday. There were 3,434 cases reported Tuesday.

Arizona Department of Health Services officials said the latest numbers increase the statewide total to 275,436 cases since the start of the pandemic with 6,302 known deaths.

Arizona’s outbreak bottomed out in September but has steadily increased through October and into November.

Health officials have said the recent increase is due to factors that include business and school re-openings and public fatigue with precautions such as masking.

Warning that conditions likely will get worse due to Thanksgiving family gatherings and other socializing, officials advise against congregating outside households that live together. They also continue to urge people to wear masks when in public, practice social distancing, wash hands frequently and stay home when sick.

The number of infections is thought to be far higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.