Arizona finds death penalty drug after hiatus in executions

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona has finally obtained a lethal injection drug and is ready to resume executions after the difficulty of finding such drugs led to a nearly seven-year hiatus in carrying out the death penalty in the state, corrections officials said Friday.
The Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry confirmed that the state has obtained pentobarbital, but it declined to say how much of the drug it has gotten or reveal its source. The agency cited a state law that keeps the identities of executioners and others who assist in carrying out the death penalty confidential.