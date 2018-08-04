Arizona entrepreneur eyes fixing historic New Mexico saloon

LAMY, N.M. (AP) — An Arizona entrepreneur wants to revitalize a historic northern New Mexico saloon at Amtrak's station outside of Santa Fe, New Mexico.

The Albuquerque Journal reports Allan Affeldt is seeking to renovate the Legal Tender Saloon, which is part of the Lamy Railroad and History Museum.

Last month, the nonprofit group that operated the Lamy Railroad and History Museum dissolved and turned over its assets to the Winslow Arts Trust. Affeldt and his artist wife, Tina Mion, formed the Winslow Arts Trust in 2010 to promote the history of Winslow, Arizona.

The couple has renovated Winslow's La Posada Hotel and the historic La Castañeda hotel in Las Vegas, New Mexico.

Built in 1881, the Legal Tender contains a German-imported oaken bar. It's listed on the National Register of Historic Places.