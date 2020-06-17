Arizona coronavirus hospitalizations, ER visits hit records

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona hospitals are treating a record number of coronavirus patients amid a surge of new cases.

The state's Health Services Department reported a record number of emergency room visits for the virus as well. The agency confirmed 1,827 new cases and 20 new deaths Wednesday. That brings the total confirmed cases to 40,924 and deaths to 1,239.

Hospitals were treating 1,582 patients on Tuesday, an increase of more than 500 from two weeks earlier. Emergency room visits for patients with virus symptoms soared to nearly 1,100. On June 3, hospitals reported seeing 638 patients in the ER.

Statewide Tuesday, hospitals were at 85% of capacity. That's well above the 80% rate where Gov. Doug Ducey said they would have to halt elective surgeries to preserve space.

Ducey said last week he would enforce that order, but Health Services Director Dr. Cara Christ said the department hadn't yet required a halt as they review the capacity reports. The state reported a record of nearly 2,400 cases on Tuesday.

Ducey is under increasing pressure to take steps to stop a major increase in cases that has made Arizona one of the nation's virus hotspots.

Health providers and Democratic politicians are urging the Republican governor to require that people wear masks in public spaces. The state's largest newspaper, The Arizona Republic, ran an editorial Wednesday telling the governor it was time to require masks in public.

Ducey has suggested masks but so far has declined to issue a mandate. He sent a message on Twitter on Wednesday urging the use of masks.

