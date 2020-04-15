Arizona coronavirus death toll rises by 11 to 142

PHOENIX (AP) — Eleven more people in Arizona have died from complications of the coronavirus.

State officials reported Wednesday that 142 people have died since the start of the outbreak. The 11 deaths reported Wednesday were in Maricopa, Pima, Coconino and Navajo counties.

The state reports 156 new confirmed infections, bringing the number of known cases to nearly 4,000.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.

In another coronavirus development, Gov. Doug Ducey's office announced Wednesday that Arizona is joining other places around the country in lighting buildings blue as a symbol of support for medical workers and others responding to the outbreak.

Buildings and structures that will be lit blue will include the State Capitol, the state Executive Tower and Phoenix Children's Hospital, the announcement said.

“Arizona is immensely grateful to our frontline medical workers and all the men and women who have stepped up to keep others safe and healthy,” Ducey said in a statement. “They are heroes. Their efforts are saving lives, and Arizona salutes their service during this critical time.”