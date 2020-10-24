Arizona averages of virus cases, deaths are on the rise

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona has seen increases over the past two weeks in rolling seven-day averages of new coronavirus cases, virus-related deaths and the rate of positive results from COVID-19 tests.

Johns Hopkins University data analyzed by The Associated Press indicated the rolling average of daily new confirmed infections has risen from 617 on Oct. 9 to 914 on Friday. Meanwhile, the average of daily deaths has increased from 7.6 to 8.4 and the average positivity rate went from 6.5% to 8.9%.

Rolling averages even out daily spikes and drops.

The state Department of Health Services on Saturday reported an additional 890 cases, with four additional deaths, increasing the state's totals to 236,772 infections and 5,869 deaths.

The number of infections is thought to be far higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.

Arizona in the past month has seen a gradual increase in COVID-19 cases and related hospitalizations, but levels are well below the thousands of cases reported on some days in June and July when Arizona was a national hot spot. The outbreak diminished in August and September as many local governments imposed mask mandates and the state revived some business restrictions.

