Arizona attorney general rejects complaint over USPS

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona’s attorney general on Wednesday dismissed a criminal complaint filed by the state’s top election official accusing President Donald Trump of breaking election law by interfering with the U.S. Postal Service.

Trump doesn’t directly control the Postal Service, which is overseen by a board of governors appointed by the president and confirmed by the GOP-controlled Senate, Joe Kanefield, the top aide to Republican Attorney General Mark Brnovich, wrote.

Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs didn’t present any evidence of actual election interference in Arizona, Kanefield wrote. He also accused Hobbs of spreading misinformation about the election.

“In the midst of a pandemic and within months of a major election, it is critical that election officials not spread misinformation, politicize administrative processes, or criminalize congressional funding issues,” Kanefield wrote in a letter to Hobbs.

Hobbs last week asked Brnovich to investigate whether Trump’s criticism of the Postal Service, taken together with changes made by the new postmaster general, violated an Arizona law which makes it a crime to “knowingly delay the delivery of a ballot.”

Hobbs did not immediately comment on Brnovich’s dismissal of her complaint..