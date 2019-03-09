Arizona announces confirmed measles case in Pima County

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona health authorities say Pima County has a confirmed case of measles involving a 1-year-old infant, the first such case in the state since 2016.

Health officials are investigating the circumstances, including whether there's been any community exposure to the disease, which is highly contagious.

Spokesman Chris Minnick of the state Department of Health Services said the child had been in "Asia-related travel." Details of the travel and the child's gender weren't released.

Officials say measles spreads through the air when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

Symptoms appear up to 12 days after exposure but may take another week to appear. It begins with fever, red and watery eyes, cough and runny nose and is followed by a rash.

Pima County includes Tucson, Arizona's second most populous city.