Area beaches reopen for swimming after sewage leak

WESTPORT — Westport beaches reopened for swimming on Tuesday afternoon following test results indicating acceptable water quality after a sewage leak over the weekend, Westport Weston Health District Director Mark Cooper said.

All swimming areas in Fairfield have reopened as well, while two Norwalk beaches — Calf Pasture and Shady Beach — remain closed due to high bacteria counts, according to the city’s spokesman Josh Morgan. Additional testing will be done Wednesday at those locations.

Sewage leaked into the Saugatuck River by the Interstate 95 overpass on Saturday afternoon while an aging pipe was being replaced, the Westport fire department said.

The leak was stopped by 8:30 p.m. Saturday, while temporary pumps were installed for the new pipe. Permanent pumps will be installed next month. Westport, Fairfield and Norwalk closed most of their waters and beaches to swimming at the time, while health officials sent water samples to the state lab for testing.

Includes previous reporting by Jim Shay.

