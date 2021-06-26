Aquino, Philippine ex-leader who challenged China, is buried JIM GOMEZ AND AARON FAVILA, Associated Press June 26, 2021 Updated: June 26, 2021 3:30 a.m.
Supporters of former Philippine President Benigno Aquino III flash the "L" sign meaning "Fight!" during a motorcade before his burial in Quezon City, Philippines on Saturday, June 26, 2021.
Supporters of former Philippine President Benigno Aquino III carry his portrait during a motorcade before his burial in Quezon City, Philippines, Saturday. June 26, 2021.
Kris Aquino, the youngest sister of former Philippine President Benigno Aquino III cries during state burial rites on Saturday, June 26, 2021, at a memorial park in suburban Paranaque city, Philippines.
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Former Philippine President Benigno Aquino III was buried Saturday with thousands lining up streets to remember him for standing up to China in bitter territorial disputes, striking a peace deal with Muslim guerrillas and defending democracy in a Southeast Asian nation where his parents helped topple a dictator.
Aquino died Thursday at age 61 of kidney disease arising from diabetes following a long public absence, after his single, six-year term ended in 2016. Family and friends sang a patriotic song after a silver urn with Aquino's remains was placed beside the tomb of his mother, former President Corazon Aquino. Military honors included a 21-gun salute in a private cemetery in Manila.
