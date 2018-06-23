Aquarium asks beachgoers to help spot animals in need of aid

MYSTIC, Conn. (AP) — Mystic Aquarium is asking beachgoers for help identifying sea animals that might be in need of help.

The aquarium responds to sightings of mammals and sea turtles that might be hurt or stranded in Connecticut, Rhode Island and Fishers Island, New York.

A team from the aquarium is visiting beaches this weekend to raise awareness of its animal rescue program. It says information from coastal residents is often key to successful interventions.

Veterinarians at the aquarium rehabilitate the animals with the goal of returning them back to the marine environment.