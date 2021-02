PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Some of Maine's most longstanding industries will be eligible for federal funding under an expanded apprenticeship program.

The National Apprenticeship Act of 2021, passed earlier in February, calls for an investment of $3.5 billion to expand the apprenticeships around the U.S. It includes an amendment from Democratic Rep. Jared Golden of Maine to make agriculture, forestry, fishing and hunting eligible for the money through the U.S. Department of Labor.