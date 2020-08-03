Appliance sale helps Midland-area families hurt by flood

MIDLAND, Mich. (AP) — People waited for hours to get a chance to buy hundreds of new appliances sold at deep discounts in the flood-damaged Midland area.

Washers, dryers, refrigerators and more were donated Saturday by Michigan-based Whirlpool Corp. Buyers got good deals, and the money went to United Way of Midland County, the Midland Daily News reported.

“I can save all this money so I can invest it into drywall and insulation and wiring,” said Denice Truelobe of Sanford, who lost her home to the May flood. “It’s very nice of these folks to give us a deal on appliances.”

More than 40 volunteers handled purchases, loaded appliances into vehicles and ensured that visitors followed coronavirus rules.

The Edenville dam failed during a steady rain in May, draining Wixom Lake and unleashing the Tittabawassee River. The river then overwhelmed the Sanford dam, about 140 miles (225 kilometers) north of Detroit.