Applause: Theater tickets the ultimate gift solution

David Pittsinger is the sophisticated French planter Emile de Becque and Adrianne Hick is the naive nurse Nellie Forbush who falls under his spell in the Rodgers and Hammerstein musical "South Pacific" at the Ivoryton Playhouse in 2015. Performances will take place at Goodspeed in East Haddam from April 17 through June 28, 2020. less David Pittsinger is the sophisticated French planter Emile de Becque and Adrianne Hick is the naive nurse Nellie Forbush who falls under his spell in the Rodgers and Hammerstein musical "South Pacific" at the ... more Photo: Contributed Photo / Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo / Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Applause: Theater tickets the ultimate gift solution 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Frustrated? Harried? Just plain worn-out? Too many recipients left on your holiday list? Looking for last-minute gifts? Do not fret: help is here.

The perfect solution: Theater tickets. Start with schedules through May for nearby Connecticut theaters that also offer subscriptions.

Connecticut

Goodspeed Musicals (East Haddam) — goodspeed.org (860-873-8668)

April 17-June 28: “South Pacific” — Rodgers and Hammerstein’s masterpiece about how prejudice scuttles one romance and nearly upends another in World War II.

Hartford Stage - hartfordstage.com (860-527-5151)

Jan. 9-Feb. 2: “Pike St.” — A Puerto Rican mother in New York, struggling to keep her family together, fights for redemption, healing and survival, in this one-woman work.

Feb. 13-March 15: “Jane Eyre” — Charlotte Brontë’s Gothic romance, adapted and directed by Elizabeth Williamson.

March 19-April 19: “The King’s Speech” — The stage version of the Oscar-winning film, directed by Michael Wilson.

May 7-31: “Ah, Wilderness!” — Eugene O’Neill’s only comedy celebrates the kind of family he wished for but never had.

Long Wharf Theater (New Haven) — longwharf.org (203-787-4282)

Through Dec. 22: “Pride and Prejudice” — Jane Austen’s great rom-com is given a jazzy update that does little to illuminate the story.

Feb. 5-March 1: “I Am My Own Wife” — The Pulitzer Prize-winning, one-person play celebrates the life of a transgender woman in Berlin who outwits both Nazis and Communists.

March 13-April 12: “The Chinese Lady” — A 14-year-old Chinese girl travels America as both sideshow and educator.

May 6-31: “The Great Leap”— Another Chinese-based tale, this time of a San Francisco basketball player enmeshed in personal and societal rivalries.

Music Theater of Connecticut (Norwalk) — musictheatreofct.com (203-454-3883)

Feb. 7-23: “Sylvia” — A. R. Gurney’s hit comedy about a dog who comes between a husband and wife.

Westport Country Playhouse — westportplayhouse.org (203-227-4177)

April 14-May 2: “Next to Normal” — The Pulitzer Prize chamber musical concerns a bereft mother and the family she affects.

Yale Rep (New Haven) — yalerep.org (203-432-1234)

Through Dec. 21: “The Plot” — world premiere of Will Eno’s absorbing comedy-drama about the “mysterious creatures” humans are.

Jan. 24-Feb. 15: “Manahatta” — Real estate interests threaten both financial ruin and cultural eradication of Native Americans in New York City.

March 18-April 4: “A Raisin in the Sun” — The groundbreaking play about segregation and an American family’s overcoming of setbacks.

April 24-May 16: “Testmatch”— An all-female cast plays cricket in a symbolic take on India vs. England, then and now.

New York

A selective list of upcoming Broadway, off-Broadway and Brooklyn Academy of Music plays and musicals of special interest. Dates are for first previews. For further information and possible discounts, go to theatermania.com. For further information on individual shows, search titles on the web.

“American Buffalo” (March 24) — Sam Rockwell and Laurence Fishburne square off in a revival of David Mamet’s sour take on the American Dream.

“A Soldier’s Play” (Dec. 27) — The revival of this Pulitzer Prize-winner about an Army murder stars David Alan Grier and Blair Underwood.

“Birthday Candles” (March 27) - Debra Messing as a woman seeking her place in the universe.

“Company” (March 22) — Male Bobby is now female Bobbie in a gender-bending revival of the brilliant Sondheim musical, with Patti LuPone as the acerbic lady who doesn’t lunch.

“The Confession of Lily Dare” (Jan. 22) — Drag actor Charles Busch spoofs 1930s tearjerkers as a sinning woman in his new play.

“Flying Over Sunset” (March 12) — Cary Grant, Aldous Huxley and Clare Boothe Luce take an LSD trip in a new musical.

“Forbidden Broadway: The Next Generation” (Jan. 15) — The ever-effervescent review updated to lampoon the likes of “Hadestown,” “Frozen,” “Dear Evan Hansen” and others.

“Grand Horizons” (Dec. 23) — Jane Alexander as a woman who wants out from her 50-year-old marriage, a move that panics the family.

“How I Learned to Drive” (March 27) — Mary-Louise Parker and David Morse revisit their roles in Paula Vogel’s Pulitzer Prize-winning drama about sexual abuse.

“The Lehman Trilogy” (March 7) — The Brits take on the rise and fall of a once-great financial empire.

“Lungs” March 25) — Claire Foy and Matt Smith (from “The Crown”) in the Old Vic production of a drama that questions bringing a child into a world threatened by climate change.

“Medea” (Jan. 12) — Euripides’ tragedy, as adapted and directed by Simon Stone, stars Rose Byrne and Bobby Cannavale.

“The Minutes” (Feb. 25) — Tracy Letts’ latest reveals hypocrisy, greed and ambition as byproducts of democracy.

“The Music Man” (Sept. 9) — Although it’s not on until next season, this Hugh Jackman starrer is bound to be a hot ticket.

“My Name is Lucy Barton” (Jan. 6) — In this one-woman show, praised by London critics, Laura Linney is a woman determined to put her life back together.

“Plaza Suite” (March 13) — Real-life husband and wife Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker revive Neil Simon’s comedy.

“Selling Kabul” (March 27) — A former Afghan interpreter for the U. S. military that has reneged on its promise of safety, now fears for his life

“Six” (Feb. 13) — The British musical imagines a souped-up version of Henry VIII’s wives.

“The Vagrant Trilogy” (March 17) — A displaced Palestinian must decide whether to return to his beleaguered native land.

“The Visitor” (March 24) — From the authors of “Next to Normal,” a new musical about undocumented immigrants’ trying to fulfill America’s promises.

“West Side Story” (in previews) — The great musical gets a working over by innovative director Ivo van Hove.

“Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? (March 2) — Laurie Metcalf and Rupert Everett battle it out in a revival of Edward Albee’s blistering drama.