Apparel company bringing new facility, jobs to Georgia

ATLANTA (AP) — One of the largest global apparel companies is bringing a new distribution and warehouse facility and new jobs to Georgia.

Gov. Brian P. Kemp, in a news release Thursday, said PVH Corp. will create 575 jobs and invest $77.6 million in the project slated for Palmetto, Georgia.

Kemp says PVH's impact will be felt statewide and bring even more business to Savannah's port.

New York City-based PVH owns brands such as Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, Van Heusen, Izod, Warner's, Geoffrey Beene and the digital-centric True & Co. Executive Vice President of Logistic Services Kevin Urban says they're proud to be expanding their footprint in Georgia. PVH also operates a distribution center in McDonough.

Palmetto Mayor J. Clark Boddie says the city's employment opportunities took a giant leap with this deal.