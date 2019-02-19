Another winter storm expected to hit Nevada this week

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada is forecast to have another winter storm after experiencing a weekend storm.

The storm over the holiday weekend brought 31 inches (78 centimeters) of snow to the Heavenly Mountain resort on Lake Tahoe's south shore, two inches (5 centimeters) at the airport in Reno and caused snowflakes to fall on the Las Vegas Strip.

Higher elevation areas on the western and southern edges of the Las Vegas area received one to two inches (2 to 5 centimeters) of snow.

The storm caused a nearly five-hour shutdown of Interstate 15 at the Nevada state line on Monday due to multiple accidents related to snow and ice.

It was later reopened.

Another winter storm coming from the Pacific Northwest is expected to arrive on Wednesday and Thursday in Nevada.