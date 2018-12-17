Another vote expected on replacing Delaware County Jail

MANCHESTER, Iowa (AP) — Another request to build a Delaware County Jail replacement could go to voters next year.

Delaware County Supervisor Jeff Madlom told the Telegraph Herald the county board likely will schedule a referendum seeking funding for a new jail sometime in 2019.

A $4.9 million bond measure received support from 57 percent of voters in 2014 and another measure in 2015 received 58 percent of the votes. But both vote totals fell short of the 60 percent needed to pass.

Madlom says the current jail was built in 1967 and no longer meets the county's needs. The county often must send prisoners to Buchanan and Clayton counties because the Delaware County Jail has room for just 12 inmates.

Madlom expects the new jail could cost around $5 million.

