CHICAGO (AP) — A third person charged in the death of a retired Chicago Fire Department Lieutenant, killed during an attempt to carjack his SUV, was ordered held without bond Monday.

Devin Barron, 20, was arrested Saturday in Lansing, Illinois by the Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force, according to Chicago police. Barron is charged in the Dec. 3 death of 65-year-old Dwain Williams. Cook County Circuit Judge David Navarro ordered Barron held without bond.