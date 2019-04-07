Another legislative committee to vote on pot legalization

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Another Connecticut legislative committee will act on a bill that could ultimately legalize the recreational use of marijuana for those 21 years and older.

The General Assembly's Judiciary Committee is scheduled to vote Monday on legislation outlining out how marijuana would be legalized. The bill also allows people who were previously convicted of marijuana possession to petition the courts to have their records erased.

It's one of several bills moving through the legislative process this year. Advocates expect the pieces will eventually be included in one bill for consideration by lawmakers.

The Judiciary Committee will also vote Monday on legislation clarifying employers don't have to allow workers to possess, smoke or consume marijuana products, or perform their duties under the influence of cannabis. Another bill addresses driving under the influence.