HONOLULU (AP) — A former building plans examiner with the Honolulu planning department pleaded guilty Tuesday to taking bribes in exchange for expediting the approval of permit applications.

“I took money, which I shouldn't have, to help these people to get their permits," Jennie Javonillo told a federal judge in pleading guilty to honest services wire fraud. “Before others, yeah.”

Assistant U.S. Attorney Craig Nolan said Javonillo participated in a scheme from 2009 to 2018 to accept cash bribes in exchange for “favorable and preferential treatment" in approving permits.

She took bribes from an architect, a builder, an engineer and others, Nolan said.

As part of a deal with prosecutors, she agreed to pay $58,000. She is scheduled to be sentenced in June.

An indictment last year alleged that five current and former employees of the city's Department of Planning and Permitting took bribes in exchange for favors, including approving plans for residential projects and nullifying code violations.

Architect William Wong was also indicted. He pleaded guilty last year, admitting he paid about $89,000 in bribes. Former building plans examiner Kanani Padeken also pleaded guilty and admitted she took at least $28,000 in bribes.

They're scheduled to be sentenced in April.

Cases are pending against three defendants.