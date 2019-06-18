Another North Carolina legislator joins race for US Senate

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Another former North Carolina state legislator is joining the Democratic U.S. Senate field, running next year for the seat held by Republican incumbent Thom Tillis.

Eric Mansfield announced Tuesday he's officially entering the race, two months after he said he'd formed an exploratory campaign committee. At least four Democrats are now running. Another former state lawmaker — Cal Cunningham — got in earlier this week.

Mansfield served one term in the state Senate and ran unsuccessfully for lieutenant governor in 2012. Previous military service brought him to North Carolina, where he's an ear, nose and throat surgeon living outside Raleigh and a Baptist pastor.

Mansfield's introductory campaign video recalled his near-death experience last year. He was driving after a gym workout when his heart went into ventricular fibrillation.