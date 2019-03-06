Another $400K allocated to get Coleytown back on track

WESTPORT — The Representative Town Meeting voted to establish a Coleytown Building Committee and appropriate $400,000 toward the reoccupation of the currently defunct school at its meeting Tuesday night.

First Selectman Jim Marpe submitted the request for the RTM to establish the committee because he said the school building committee model has successfully renovated or built other school construction projects in Westport for at least the past two decades.

The committee will be charged with opening the building for educational instruction by August 2020.

Installation of a new mechanical system and rehabilitation of the exterior envelop of the building to minimize water incursion are among some of the committee’s goals for getting Coleytown back open following the next school year.

Upon the recommendation of Marpe, the committee will be chaired by Don O’Day, who retired from his position as chair of the Board of Education in 2012.

The members will be primarily composed of residents who served on the Coleytown Task Force that assessed the building over the last several months, including Jay Keenan, Vanessa Valadares, Joe Renzulli, and Srikanth Puttagunta. Walter Mattera will also be on the committee in addition to Karen Kleine, who will serve as an ex officio member to the group from the Board of Education.

The $400,000 appropriation is “seed money” to engage the consultant firm Wiss, Janney, Elstner Associates, Inc., RTM Finance Committee Chair Jeff Wieser said. The firm will, in turn, use the funds “for the design of accelerated rehabilitation measures,” Wieser said.

