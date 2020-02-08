Annual farm and forest expo adds 'garden' to title

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — An annual event celebrating things that grow in New Hampshire is adding the word “Garden" to its title.

Now in its 37th year, the New Hampshire Farm, Forest and Garden Expo is scheduled for Friday and Saturday, Feb. 14-15, at the DoubleTree by Hilton in Manchester.

“We found that some people mistakenly think that you need livestock to be a farmer or acres of trees to own a forest,” said A.J. Dupere, chair of the expo and urban forester at the New Hampshire Division of Forests and Lands. “Adding ‘Garden’ to the name of the event more accurately explains what our attendees are interested in, as well as the focus of the expo’s exhibits and programming.”

Three divisions from the state Department of Natural and Cultural Resources are participating at this year’s Expo.

The Division of Forests and Lands’ exhibit will have a display showing how to measure a tree for its wood volume, hands-on access to equipment used for land surveying, an interactive display showing the location of state lands and a quiz board with prizes.

The Division of Historical Resources will gather input from attendees about the state’s historic preservation future.

The Division of Parks and Recreation will have information about its 93 parks.