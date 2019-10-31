Annual Grand Teton elk hunt begins Saturday

MOOSE, Wyo. (AP) — An annual elk hunt is about to begin in Grand Teton National Park.

Wildlife managers have authorized 375 permits for this year's hunt, which begins Saturday.

They will allow hunting in an area mainly east of U.S. Highway 89 in the southeast part of Grand Teton in western Wyoming. Hunting in two different portions of the hunt area will end on Nov. 25 and Dec. 8.

Hunting typically isn't allowed in national parks but the 1950 law authorizing Grand Teton allows elk hunting in the park. Park officials call the hunt an "elk reduction program" intended to cull animals in the Jackson elk herd.

Hunters must abide by several rules that often don't apply outside the park. They include requirements to carry bear spray and use non-lead ammunition.