Annual Easter event an egg-citing time for all

Longtime volunteer Bill Vornkahl poses with the Easter Bunny by the prize table at the Greens Farms Volunteer Fire Company's 68th annual Easter Egg Hunt on April 20, 2019.

WESTPORT — The Greens Farms Volunteer Fire Company’s 68th annual Easter Egg Hunt had a flashy start Saturday, when the Easter Bunny pulled up to Long Lots Elementary School parking lot, waving to children from a red shiny Ford Falcon Futura.

And the rainy weather didn’t seem to damper the excitement of the 100 or so people at the field.

Children of all ages sprinted to the open soccer field and scrunched down in the wet, muddy grass to hunt for colored plastic eggs containing candy and — in some — a ticket to collect one of 16 prizes.

“Don’t go after the whistle. They’ll run you over,” lifelong Westport resident and fire company treasurer Bill Vornkahl said.

This was his 67th year participating in the event.

He said he would’ve gone to the first one as well, had it not been for the Army, where Vornkahl served in Hokkaido, Japan, during the Korean conflict as a radio operator in the 1st Cavalry Division 13.

His volunteering eventually became a family affair, where he brought his children to the egg hunt each year, and later his grandchildren.

Vornkahl’s grandaughter, Karalyn Meineke, said she started going when she was a baby and now helps her grandfather as much as she can. Her job is crucial: she scatters the candy.

“I remember picking up all the candy and dumping it out to see if there was a ticket so I could get a prize,” said Meineke, who is from Ansonia and a master’s student at the University of Connecticut.

Although she has aspirations to teach high school math, she always loved working with kids.

Retired and current officers were also in attendance, and showed children the inside of a cop car.