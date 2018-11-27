Annual Convoy For Tots hauls in 28K new toys for NY kids

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (AP) — An annual toy collection drive spearheaded by an upstate New York law enforcement agency has hauled in more than 28,000 holiday gifts for Albany-area children.

A procession of more than 170 police, fire and emergency services vehicles along with private vehicles delivered the toys from a school in Ballston Spa to the parking lot at the nearby Saratoga Performing Arts Center in Saratoga Springs last Sunday.

The toys were collected as part of the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve's Capital Region Toys For Tots campaign. The annual event is dubbed Convoy for Tots because of the many vehicles involved in delivering the toys to a central collection spot.

The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office, which coordinated the event, says this year's collection hauled in 28,400 toys, about 6,000 more than last year.