Announcer back at Minnesota racetrack after racist rant

FAIRMONT, Minn. (AP) — An announcer who was fired by an Iowa racetrack after a racist rant was back behind the microphone in southern Minnesota last weekend, but he did not receive a standing ovation as promised because he was apparently uncomfortable with that plan, according to the promoter of Fairmont Raceway.
Lon Oelke is the full-time announcer at Fairmont Raceway, where he worked Friday — days after the Kossuth County Speedway in Algona, Iowa, cut ties with him after he went on a racist rant this month against Black fans and athletes who kneel during the national anthem as a protest against racial inequality.