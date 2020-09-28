Anne Hughes, Democrat, 135th House District candidate

Anne Hughes is running for state representative in the 135 district. Monday, October 29, 2018.

Name: Anne Hughes

Party: Democrat

Race: 135 District

Anne Hughes has served as state representative for the 135th district since being elected in 2018. She lives in Easton with her husband Tim.

She served as a member on the Aging, Human Services, and Insurance and Real Estate Committees in the 2019 legislative session. Hughes has also worked as a licensed master social worker for Jewish Senior Services’ Institute on Aging and as coordinator for the Center for Elder Abuse Prevention.

In her first term, Hughes supported the Paid Family Medical Leave program and various environmental bills. She said she plans to continue her efforts to expand eligibility for absentee ballots, supporting aging in place, and more.

The 135th district covers covers Easton, Redding and Weston. Incumbent Anne Hughes, a Democrat, is running for her second term and is being challenged by John Shaban, a Republican. Historically this district has elected Republicans with Hughes being the first Democrat elected in 30 years.