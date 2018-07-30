Animal-shelter rift in Logan puts strays at police station

LOGAN, Utah (AP) — Police in Logan are keeping stray animals in kennels at the station after a split with the local chapter of the Humane Society left the city without an animal shelter.

The Herald Journal newspaper reports the rift that started over impounding and boarding fees has grown increasingly fraught, and the shelter has now closed the doors and changed the locks.

Police Chief Gary Jensen says that if officers are called on a vicious dog, they might have to euthanize the animal because there's no place to house it.

Cache Humane Society Executive Director Stacey Frisk says she's worried about the animals in police-station kennels, but maintains the city's latest proposal wouldn't allow them to properly care for them.

Jensen says city officials had expected to continue negotiations, but now it appears the relationship is damaged beyond repair.