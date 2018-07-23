Ancient churches and origins of wine in Republic of Georgia









Photo: Kevin Begos, AP Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Image 1 of 3 This undated photo shows Alaverdi Monastery near Akhmeta, in the Republic of Georgia. The monastery has been making wine since 1011AD. In addition to ancient winemaking traditions, this beautiful and affordable country has many attractions for both budget and sophisticated travelers including 1,000-year-old churches, wild mountains offering winter and summer splendor and even coastal resorts on the Black Sea. (Kevin Begos via AP) less This undated photo shows Alaverdi Monastery near Akhmeta, in the Republic of Georgia. The monastery has been making wine since 1011AD. In addition to ancient winemaking traditions, this beautiful and affordable ... more Photo: Kevin Begos, AP Image 2 of 3 This undated photo shows a farmhouse bakery in the countryside east of Tbilisi, the Republic of Georgia's capital. In addition to ancient winemaking traditions, this beautiful and affordable country has many attractions for both budget and sophisticated travelers including 1,000-year-old churches, wild mountains offering winter and summer splendor and even coastal resorts on the Black Sea. (Kevin Begos via AP) less This undated photo shows a farmhouse bakery in the countryside east of Tbilisi, the Republic of Georgia's capital. In addition to ancient winemaking traditions, this beautiful and affordable country has many ... more Photo: Kevin Begos, AP Image 3 of 3 This undated photo shows a vineyard in the Republic of Georgia's Kakheti region, with the Caucasus Mountains in the distance. In addition to ancient winemaking traditions, this beautiful and affordable country has many attractions for both budget and sophisticated travelers including 1,000-year-old churches, wild mountains offering winter and summer splendor and even coastal resorts on the Black Sea. (Kevin Begos via AP) less This undated photo shows a vineyard in the Republic of Georgia's Kakheti region, with the Caucasus Mountains in the distance. In addition to ancient winemaking traditions, this beautiful and affordable country ... more Photo: Kevin Begos, AP Ancient churches and origins of wine in Republic of Georgia 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

Want to learn about the origins of winemaking? You'll have to go about 2,000 miles (3,200 kilometers) east of Bordeaux, France, to the Republic of Georgia, in the Caucasus Mountains.

This beautiful and affordable country has many other attractions for both budget and sophisticated travelers.

There are 1,000-year-old churches, wild mountains offering winter and summer splendor and coastal resorts on the Black Sea.

After being part of the Soviet Union for decades, Georgia declared independence in 1991, and the country has embraced tourism and development.

For wine lovers, a trip to Georgia is like going back to a vineyard Garden of Eden. Archaeological sites show that Georgians began making wine at least 5,000 years before the French.