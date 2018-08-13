Anchorage looks for options to reduce run-ins with bears

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Anchorage officials are examining ways to tighten regulations on trash, aiming to reduce the number of bear encounters in Alaska's largest city.

Assembly members discussed options to tackle the issue at a Friday work session, including adopting new fines and shifting the times when residents can put out their trash for pickup, the Anchorage Daily News reported Sunday.

The city's problem with bears seems to be getting out of hand, said Dave Battle, the Anchorage-area wildlife biologist for the state Department of Fish and Game. The agency has long advised the city that it needs to do a better job addressing the trash issue.

"Something needs to be done," Battle said. "There are certain areas, like north Muldoon, where bears are coming in all the time because people are just leaving their trash right outside their house."

Jack Frost, Anchorage's chief code enforcement officer, told lawmakers that city law dealing with trash needs to be streamlined and simplified. The issue is addressed in three different sections of the law in slightly different ways, making enforcement difficult, he said.

Code enforcement officers have focused their efforts on educating residents for years, but some people are repeat offenders, which can create a neighborhood safety issue, Frost said.

"We're trying to put the impetus on the property owner," he said. "This is your property. We're not your property managers. Please take care of your trash."

The city is looking into measures that would limit the hours when residents can put out the trash and change the fine amounts for violations.

Assembly chairman Forrest Dunbar said the city hopes to have changes in place by next summer.

"The broad goal is just to reduce the number of bear-human interactions in Anchorage," Dunbar said. "I'm open to any ideas that are proven to work."

