Analysts: High gas prices not expected to deter travelers

TRENTON,N.J. (AP) — Drivers around the country are seeing the highest Memorial Day gas prices in four years, and in New Jersey prices at the pump top $3 a gallon.

AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in the state on Friday was $3.02, up five cents from last week. Motorists were paying $2.40 for gas in New Jersey at this time last year.

The national average gas price Friday was $2.97 a gallon, up six cents from last week. That's also higher than the national average from a year ago, when motorists were paying $2.37.

Analysts say the high gas prices aren't expected to deter travelers, with almost 37 million expected to hit the road during the holiday weekend, the highest volume for the holiday since 2005.