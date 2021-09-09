Analysis: Taliban hard-line path worsens Afghanistan dilemma KATHY GANNON, Associated Press Sep. 9, 2021 Updated: Sep. 9, 2021 4:56 a.m.
1 of4 Taliban soldiers stand guard in Panjshir province northeastern of Afghanistan, Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021. Mohammad Asif Khan/AP Show More Show Less
2 of4 FILE - In this Aug. 25, 1999 file photo, Mullah Hasan Akhund, right, then Afghanistan's Foreign Minister is received by then Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, in Islamabad. The Taliban on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, announced a caretaker Cabinet that paid homage to the old guard of the group, giving top posts to Taliban personalities who dominated the 20-year battle against the U.S.-led coalition and its Afghan government allies. Akhund who was named Interim Afghan Prime Minister on Tuesday, headed the Taliban government in Kabul during the last years of its rule. B.K. BANGASH/AP Show More Show Less
3 of4 FILE - In this Feb. 29, 2020, file photo, U.S. peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad, left, and Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, the Taliban group's top political leader shake hands after signing a peace agreement between Taliban and U.S. officials in Doha, Qatar. The Taliban on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, announced a caretaker Cabinet that paid homage to the old guard of the group, giving top posts to Taliban personalities who dominated the 20-year battle against the U.S.-led coalition and its Afghan government allies. Baradar, who had led talks with the U.S. and signed the deal that led to America’s final withdrawal from Afghanistan, will be one of two deputies to the new Interim Prime Minister Mullah Hasan Akhund. Hussein Sayed/AP Show More Show Less
4 of4
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Reminiscent of their previous harsh rule in the 1990s, the Taliban have already begun to wipe out some of Afghanistan’s gains of 20 years. They've denied women a seat at the Cabinet, beaten journalists into silence and enforced their severe interpretation of Islam, on occasion violently.
And yet there seems little the international community can do about it.