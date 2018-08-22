Analysis: North Dakota individuals to pay more income tax

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A state analysis of the federal Tax Cuts and Jobs Act shows that individuals are expected to pay more North Dakota state income tax while small businesses and corporations are projected to pay less.

The Bismarck Tribune reports that the state Tax Department recently released its analysis on the law's impact on North Dakota taxpayers.

Tax Commissioner Ryan Rauschenberger says that individual taxpayers will also see mixed results from the federal tax reform that took effect this year. The analysis shows that individuals are overall projected to pay $4.8 million more in state income tax for 2018.

North Dakota meanwhile is projected to collect $9.7 million less income tax from small business, corporations and international businesses for this year. The result is the state will likely collect $4.9 million less in state income state for the two-year budget cycle ending in 2019.

___

Information from: Bismarck Tribune, http://www.bismarcktribune.com