Analysis: Critical race theory a predicable topic at Neshoba EMILY WAGSTER PETTUS, Associated Press Aug. 1, 2021 Updated: Aug. 1, 2021 5:02 p.m.
1 of5 Republican Gov. Tate Reeves tells fairgoers of that he will seek additional funds for public school teachers salaries at the Neshoba County Fair in Philadelphia, Miss., Thursday, July 29, 2021. The fair, also known as Mississippi's Giant House Party, is an annual event of agricultural, political, and social entertainment at what might be the country's largest campground fair. Rogelio V. Solis/AP Show More Show Less
2 of5 Republican Speaker of the House Philip Gunn, addresses the audience at the Neshoba County Fair in Philadelphia, Miss., Thursday, July 29, 2021. The fair, also known as Mississippi's Giant House Party, is an annual event of agricultural, political, and social entertainment at what might be the country's largest campground fair. Rogelio V. Solis/AP Show More Show Less
3 of5 Republican Gov. Tate Reeves addresses fairgoers at the Neshoba County Fair in Philadelphia, Miss., Thursday, July 29, 2021. The fair, also known as Mississippi's Giant House Party, is an annual event of agricultural, political, and social entertainment at what might be the country's largest campground fair. Rogelio V. Solis/AP Show More Show Less
4 of5 Republican Speaker of the House Philip Gunn, addresses the audience at the Neshoba County Fair in Philadelphia, Miss., Thursday, July 29, 2021. The fair, also known as Mississippi's Giant House Party, is an annual event of agricultural, political, and social entertainment at what might be the country's largest campground fair. Rogelio V. Solis/AP Show More Show Less
5 of5
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves and House Speaker Philip Gunn each stood on stage at the Neshoba County Fair last week and pledged to prevent schools from teaching critical race theory, even though there's no evidence of concerted efforts to make that part of the K-12 curriculum.
Critical race theory is an academic framework that examines how racism has shaped public policy and institutions such as the legal system, and how those have perpetuated the dominance of white people in society.
Written By
EMILY WAGSTER PETTUS