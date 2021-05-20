An ailing Sahrawi leader shakes Spain and Morocco's alliance ARITZ PARRA, Associated Press May 20, 2021 Updated: May 20, 2021 1:08 p.m.
1 of5 FILE - In this file image made from video on Feb. 27, 2021, Brahim Ghali, leader of the pro-independence Polisario Front speaks to a crowd in Tindouf, Algeria. Ghali, the leader of an Algeria-backed movement fighting for the independence of Western Sahara, was admitted to a hospital in northern Spain last month. His presence under a disguised identity didn’t go unnoticed to the government in Morocco, the country that annexed the northwestern African territory nearly half a century ago. AP Show More Show Less
2 of5 A man walks past the San Pedro hospital in Logrono, Spain, Wednesday, May 19, 2021. Brahim Ghali, the leader of an Algeria-backed movement fighting for the independence of Western Sahara, was admitted to a hospital in northern Spain last month. His presence under a disguised identity didn't go unnoticed to the government in Morocco, the country that annexed the northwestern African territory nearly half a century ago. Aritz Parra/AP Show More Show Less
3 of5 Spanish army soldiers take positions stand next to the border of Morocco and Spain, at the Spanish enclave of Ceuta, Thursday, May 20, 2021. Security forces clashed well into the night with dozens of mostly young men who had gathered in Fnideq, the Moroccan town across the border, hoping to follow the thousands who reached European soil in previous days. Morocco had warned Spain that it would face consequences over Madrid's secretive decision to provide coronavirus treatment to the head of a militant group fighting for the independence of Western Sahara. Spain's Defense Minister said Thursday the country won't accept being "blackmailed." Bernat Armangue/AP Show More Show Less
4 of5 Migrants trying to reach the Spanish enclave of Ceuta wait on the Morocco side of the border, Wednesday, May 19, 2021. Thousands of migrants who have become pawns in a diplomatic spat between Morocco and Spain awoke to an uncertain future on Wednesday, after sleeping where they could find shelter following their massive border breach to reach the European country's north African enclave of Ceuta. Bernat Armangue/AP Show More Show Less
5 of5
LOGRONO, Spain (AP) — The mysterious COVID-19 patient arrived at an airport in northern Spain in a private jet. An ambulance ferried the 71-year-old man on a freeway that passed vineyards of Rioja grapes to a state-of-the-art public hospital in the city of Logrono.
The patient was sent directly to an intensive care bed, registered on April 18 with the identity on his Algerian diplomatic passport: Mohamed Benbatouche.