Amid sprawling Weston mansions, couple selling house on wheels, 8 feet wide

The tiny home owned by James Southworth and Julia Waite offers only 200 square feet of living space. The tiny home owned by James Southworth and Julia Waite offers only 200 square feet of living space. Photo: Contributed By James Southworth, Julia Waite Photo: Contributed By James Southworth, Julia Waite Image 1 of / 7 Caption Close Amid sprawling Weston mansions, couple selling house on wheels, 8 feet wide 1 / 7 Back to Gallery

The median home value in Weston is $725,900, according to real estate site Zillow.com.

Then there’s the home owned by Julia Waite and James Southworth. They’re selling it for $35,000.

Far from the sprawling, majestic mansions usually found in Weston and Westport, Waite and Southworth’s home is 8 feet wide by 20 feet long. They estimate the living space offers about 200 square feet, total.

It’s also on wheels.

“We’ve been married for a little over a year and even before that we had the dream of living in a tiny house,” Southworth said.

The home itself is small. There’s an entryway that serves as a living space, a small bathroom and shower, a kitchen area toward the back and loft serving as a bedroom.

And that’s it, plus some storage space that Southworth calls “the attic.”

For Southworth, originally from Westport, it’s about “stripping down to the bare essentials.”

“At one point I could carry all the things that I own,” he said. “I wanted to get tdown the things that I really cared about.”

Waite agreed, saying there’s a “nice simplicity with having a smaller space.”

“The tendency is when you have a larger space to accumulate more things,” she said. “When you’re living more simple you kind of have a finer appreciation for what you need the most.”

When asked how they get along, living in such close quarters, Waite didn’t hesitate. She believes the small space is good for a relationship, forcing any issues out into the open.

“We’re each other’s best friends,” she said. “You can’t let things linger.”

That sentiment was immediately echoed by Southworth: “We deal with things right away.”

The home is not just small, but potentially self-sufficient. The woman from whom Waite and Southworth bought their tiny house was actually living off-grid.

The heating system is a simple, old-fashioned wood-burning stove. The toilet is a composting toilet, turning human waste into usable fertilizer.

There are solar panels, though Southworth and Waite are currently using only a single power strip for all their electrical needs, connected to a larger home on the property they rent.

Their long-term goal is to build their own cabin, perhaps in Litchfield County. But if they can’t sell their tiny home they’ll just move it.

They ended up in Weston because that’s where they found the right property, but Southworth said it may be just “the first stop on our tiny house tour.”