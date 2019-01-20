Americans take stock of shutdown's everyday effects

The federal government shutdown is rippling into everyday life even for people who don't usually think their lives are closely tied to Washington.

The government's doings, or not-doings, can be woven into an American day from a bowl of breakfast cereal to a beer after work. And the standoff is making people notice. A California accountant can't get answers from the Internal Revenue Service about clients' problems. An Atlanta retiree couldn't follow up on an identity-theft complaint.

The government has been trying to ease the crunch by recalling workers like those at the IRS.