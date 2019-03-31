American roots musicians get tintype portraits at museum

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Tintype portraits of 30 American roots musicians will be shown at a New Orleans museum, with huge copies on buildings around the city.

Alabama Slim, Little Freddie King, and Pat "Mother Blues" Cohen are among musicians whose portraits will be shown April 25 through July 28 at the New Orleans Museum of Art.

The museum also published Timothy Duffy's new book "Blue Muse" with UNC Press.

The museum says it's partnering with local sites to give the musicians greater visibility through the giant images.

Tintypes directly create an image on a wet metal plate inside the camera. They were popular in the mid-1800s.

Duffy says they create a timeless image, and the music of the American South is timeless.

His Music Maker Relief Foundation supports and promotions musicians.