Amazon to expand hub in Portland with 400 jobs

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Amazon says it will double the size of its tech hub in Portland, Oregon by adding 400 jobs.

The Oregonian/Oregonlive reported Wednesday that Amazon's Portland operations date to 2015, when it paid $296 million for Portland startup Elemental Technology.

Amazon says it has added 3,500 jobs in Oregon this decade, most of them in warehouses.

The company also has large data centers in Morrow County and nearby parts of eastern Oregon.

After two slow years, Oregon's tech economy resumed rapid expansion in 2018.

Technology is the state's most vibrant industry, paying a wage of more than $115,000.

That's more than double the state average.

