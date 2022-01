WESTPORT — A resident once called a proposed plan to build an Amazon Fresh in town the worse kept secret.

Now, after months of controversy and debate, it seems that Art Schoeller, the resident who spoke those words, was right.

Documents filed recently with the Architectural Review Board indicate that an Amazon Fresh supermarket will open at the Post Plaza.

The documents show an application to install a sign on the store’s proposed location at 1076 Post Road East. The rendering of the sign is a green-and-white Amazon Fresh logo.

The applicant could not be immediately reached for comment.

For quite some time, rumors have swirled about the possibility of the former Barnes & Noble location becoming an Amazon Fresh although the redevelopment project was always referred to as an “unnamed” supermarket.

Christopher McLean, an engineer who gave a presentation about the traffic study to the Board of Selectmen, which also doubles as the town’s traffic authority, confirmed that the applicant is aiming to open the store in 2022, but did not confirm whether it would be an Amazon Fresh.

The secrecy of the project actually made it difficult for the board to sign off on the traffic assessment, which ultimately led to the board asking the engineers to go out and do more studies.

The traffic study was eventually approved, but then-selectwoman Jennifer Tooker argued that the issue may not have been with the traffic assessment itself, but with the type of business that is set to replace the bookstore.

She said although it’s assumed that it’s a supermarket, it may not really be a traditional supermarket.

Tooker was not immediately available for comment.

The ARB will review the proposed Amazon Fresh sign at a virtual public meeting set for 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

As of April, Amazon Fresh exists as both a grocery delivery service and a brick-and-mortar retailer with locations in Illinois and California. However, Bloomberg News reported in March that Amazon Fresh is working on at least 28 more stores.

Within the last year, Amazon Fresh stores have been rumored to be coming to several different Connecticut locations. In April, it was rumored that an Amazon Fresh store would be opening in Brookfield.

