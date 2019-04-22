Alligator euthanized after breaking through Miami home fence

MIAMI (AP) — Officials say they were forced to euthanize an 11-foot (3.3 meters) alligator that broke through a chain-link fence into the backyard of a Miami home.

The Miami Herald reports firefighters, police and officials with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission tried to capture the 600-pound (272 kilograms) reptile at first.

But the gator wanted to go its own way. He would get up and start walking every so often and then lie down again. Fire rescue alerted the residents of the neighborhood.

A trapper was able to secure the gator with some rope, but he couldn't get a good hold on the slippery gator because it was wet from the rain. He decided to euthanize the reptile.

___

