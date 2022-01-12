All victims of deadly Bronx fire IDed, including 2-year-old

NEW YORK (AP) — A two-year-old boy was among the 17 people killed in a Bronx high-rise apartment building fire, police confirmed Wednesday.

New York City police released the names and ages of final three victims identified after the deadly blaze Sunday: a 31-year-old woman, a 47-year-old man and two-year-old Ousmane Konteh, who is the youngest victim.

The eight children who died in the fire range in age from 2 to 12. The oldest among the victims was a 50-year-old woman.

Authorities have not provided details on relationships between the victims, but many are immigrants from the same area of Gambia and several families suffered multiple deaths.

At least a dozen of those who perished worshipped at the Masjid-Ur-Rahmah mosque. Funeral services are expected in the next several days.

The fire damaged only a small part of the 19-story building, but victims succumbed to smoke pouring through the building due to an open door. Fire officials say a malfunctioning electric space heater started the blaze.