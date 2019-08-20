All roads cleared following Monday thunderstorm

WESTPORT — All Westport roads are now clear following damage from Monday’s thunderstorms.

Westport police announced Cross Highway has fully reopened after being closed to through traffic between Roseville Road and Punch Bowl Lane on Tuesday morning. Westport Information Officer Anthony Prezioso said that road was one of the hardest areas hit in town.

“There was a lot of storm damage. That was was probably the worst part up there,” Prezioso said, adding a tree and power lines had fallen on the road.

With the damage cleared, he said traffic flow should return to normal. As early as Tuesday morning, Westport reportedly had 300 power outages, but Eversource has since reported there are no longer any outages in town.

dj.simmons@hearstmediact.com