'All our needs are met constantly': New senior living community helps meet a need in Westport DJ Simmons Jan. 15, 2021 Updated: Jan. 15, 2021 6 a.m.
1 of22
Michele Piskin, executive director of The Residence at Westport, a senior living building that recently opened, Tuesday, Jan, 12.
Erik Trautmann / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
2 of22
Executive Director of The Residence at Westport, a senior living building that recently opened, Michele Piskin, Tuesday, January 12, 2021, in Westport, Conn.
Erik Trautmann / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
3 of22
Executive Director of The Residence at Westport, a senior living building that recently opened, Michele Piskin, Tuesday, January 12, 2021, in Westport, Conn.
Erik Trautmann / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
4 of22
The Residence at Westport, a senior living building that recently opened, Tuesday, January 12, 2021, in Westport, Conn.
Erik Trautmann / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
5 of22
The Residence at Westport, a senior living building that recently opened, Tuesday, January 12, 2021, in Westport, Conn.
Erik Trautmann / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
6 of22
The Residence at Westport, a senior living building that recently opened, Tuesday, January 12, 2021, in Westport, Conn.
Erik Trautmann / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
7 of22
Dining staff help a resident at The Residence at Westport, a senior living building that recently opened, Tuesday, January 12, 2021, in Westport, Conn.
Erik Trautmann / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
8 of22
Communal space at The Residence at Westport, a senior living building that recently opened, Tuesday, January 12, 2021, in Westport, Conn.
Erik Trautmann / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
9 of22
The media theater at The Residence at Westport, a senior living building that recently opened, Tuesday, January 12, 2021, in Westport, Conn.
Erik Trautmann / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
10 of22
Left, a one bedroom unit at The Residence at Westport, a senior living building that recently opened.
, Tuesday, January 12, 2021, in Westport, Conn.
Erik Trautmann / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
11 of22
Chef Brian Limitone at The Residence at Westport, a senior living building that recently opened, Tuesday, January 12, 2021, in Westport, Conn.
Erik Trautmann / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
12 of22
The Residence at Westport, a senior living building that recently opened, Tuesday, January 12, 2021, in Westport, Conn.
Erik Trautmann / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
13 of22
Communal space at The Residence at Westport, a senior living building that recently opened, Tuesday, January 12, 2021, in Westport, Conn.
Erik Trautmann / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
14 of22
Communal space at The Residence at Westport, a senior living building that recently opened, Tuesday, January 12, 2021, in Westport, Conn.
Erik Trautmann / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
15 of22
The Pub at The Residence at Westport, a senior living building that recently opened, Tuesday, January 12, 2021, in Westport, Conn.
Erik Trautmann / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
16 of22
The Residence at Westport, a senior living building that recently opened, Tuesday, January 12, 2021, in Westport, Conn.
Erik Trautmann / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
17 of22
The Residence at Westport, a senior living building that recently opened, Tuesday, January 12, 2021, in Westport, Conn.
Erik Trautmann / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
18 of22
The menu features a grandchildren section at The Residence at Westport, a senior living building that recently opened, Tuesday, January 12, 2021, in Westport, Conn.
Erik Trautmann / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
19 of22
Communal space at The Residence at Westport, a senior living building that recently opened, Tuesday, January 12, 2021, in Westport, Conn.
Erik Trautmann / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
20 of22
Communal space at The Residence at Westport, a senior living building that recently opened, Tuesday, January 12, 2021, in Westport, Conn.
Erik Trautmann / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
21 of22
One bedroom unit at The Residence at Westport, a senior living building that recently opened, Tuesday, January 12, 2021, in Westport, Conn.
Erik Trautmann / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
22 of22
One bedroom unit at The Residence at Westport, a senior living building that recently opened, Tuesday, January 12, 2021, in Westport, Conn.
Erik Trautmann / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
WESTPORT — When Jean Denholtz decided to make the Residence at Westport her new home she found the facility offered something more important than ever during the pandemic — a sense of community, and more importantly, safety.
“I feel more protected here than I would be at home right now by myself,” said Denholtz, a longtime Westport resident who joined the Residence at Westport in October.