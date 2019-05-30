Aliens, droids and starships: Images from new Star Wars land

The Millennium Falcon starship is pictured onstage during a dedication ceremony for the new Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge attraction at Disneyland Park, Wednesday, May 29, 2019, in Anaheim, Calif. From left, "Star Wars" film franchise creator George Lucas, cast members Billy Dee Williams and Mark Hamill, Walt Disney Co. Chairman and CEO Bob Iger and cast member Harrison Ford stand onstage. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP) less The Millennium Falcon starship is pictured onstage during a dedication ceremony for the new Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge attraction at Disneyland Park, Wednesday, May 29, 2019, in Anaheim, Calif. From left, "Star ... more Photo: Chris Pizzello, Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Photo: Chris Pizzello, Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Image 1 of / 24 Caption Close Aliens, droids and starships: Images from new Star Wars land 1 / 24 Back to Gallery

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — From animatronic aliens to droidprints in the ground, Disneyland's latest addition immerses visitors in a brand new locale in the "Star Wars" universe.

Every detail of the Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge land is meant to look and feel like it was plucked from a "Star Wars" film, whether it's the heads of fearsome creatures mounted on a shopkeeper's wall or the massive replica of the Millennium Falcon where visitors can dogfight with TIE fighters.

The 14-acre land, the largest expansion in Disneyland history, is set to open at the Anaheim, California, theme park on Friday. But it will remain one of the galaxy's most exclusive spots for several weeks, with reservations required to enter the area.

Disneyland on Wednesday hosted a preview for journalists, complete with fireworks and a ceremony attended by "Star Wars" creator George Lucas and three stars from the original trilogy: Harrison Ford, Mark Hamill and Billy Dee Williams.

The preview event offered the first look of the completed expansion before it is mobbed by visitors lured by its enchantments, which include familiar foods from the films, lightsabers, personal droids for sale and encounters with characters from the latest films, including Kylo Ren, Rey and Finn.